Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari lands movie role

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has landed a role in Paul Feig's new movie 'Grand Death Lotto'.



The 29-year-old model/actor has signed up to star in the director new action-comedy alongside John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, 'The Office' star Leslie David Baker and 'American Pie' actor Seann William Scott.



Sam confirmed his exciting news in a post on Instagram, writing: "It’s an honour and an absolute pleasure to be part of this kick ass cast directed by the Uber-talented @paulfeig @amazonstudios #granddeathlotto a big shoutout to my amazing team for always working so hard for me."



He later joked: "It’s a pleasure to join such a badass cast ... Hey @paramountplus do I get a free subscription now?"



Sam also added a picture of a director's chair emblazoned with his name alongside another one with John Cena's name on and he wrote: "Am I dreaming?"



The film tells the story of a woman who comes across a lottery ticket worth billions of dollars but is only redeemable if the person in possession of it survives until sundown. She then hires a bodyguard to keep her safe from assassins who are trying to hunt her down.



Director Paul Feig - who is behind movies including 'Bridesmaids' and the 2016 'Ghostbusters' film - previously told Deadline: "I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity. This lotto will make winners of us all."



Sam has previously appeared in the film 'Hot Seat' and TV shows such as 'NCIS', 'Hacks' and 'PBC'.