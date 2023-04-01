Kaley Cuoco gives birth to baby girl

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first child.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star has announced that she and partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed daughter Matilda into the world on Thursday (30.03.23) with a series of Instagram photos.
The snaps include Kaley cradling her little girl and Tom is also seen cuddling the tot.
She captioned the post: " 3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.
"Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did."
Tom shared some photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page.
The 'Ozark' actor wrote on the image-sharing platform: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."
Kaley revealed earlier this year that she had "no plan" for the birth and was going to simply "trust the process" when the baby arrives.
The 37-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be.
"All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.
"I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."
