Hit TV series 'The Last of Us' to film Season 2 in Vancouver, mayor says

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he would be excited to see a post-apocalyptic "blown up" version of city hall, after announcing that hit HBO TV series "The Last of Us" will film Season 2 in the city, moving from Alberta.

Sim said the filming will provide Vancouver with more "swagger," as well as hundreds of jobs, career opportunities and significant contributions to the local economy.

He told a news conference Friday that he and Vancouver film commissioner Geoff Teoli were in Los Angeles earlier in March to meet with senior film and television executives and share the message that Vancouver is "open for business."

Sim said that executives at the time were still deciding where to film the next season of the wildly popular show, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as their characters traverse the United States 20 years after a fungal pandemic collapses society.

"When you go from something two weeks ago, to all of a sudden you've landed one of the biggest productions in the country's history, it just feels amazing," Sim said.

"I'm so excited for everyone, not just people that work in the industry, but for all of Vancouver. This is great for our city."

Teoli said his sense is that production of the second season would start early next year, with early preparations beginning sometime this summer or fall.

The show, based on a video game franchise of the same name, has proved to be a boon for Alberta's film and travel sectors.

Travel Alberta has a map on its website listing 180 filming locations and an itinerary for visiting fans of the show.