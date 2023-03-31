Pete Davidson can't understand the interest in his love life because he's only dated "12 people in 10 years".
The 29-year-old comedian has become well-known for dating a string of famous women including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian but Pete insists his romantic endeavours are "not that interesting" and he just happened to romance high-profile stars because they were the people he was mixing with.
Speaking on the 'Real Ones' podcast with Jon Bernthal, Pete explained: "Look, I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's that interesting. I've been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show.
"And in 12 years, I've dated like 10 people, I don't really think that's that crazy. But to some people it seems very interesting."
The 'Saturday Night Live' star went on to add: "These people that I've dated, like I've met them at work. Like, I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine ... I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres where you meet people. And that's just who I was working with and who I was around."
Pete added that he doesn't enjoy being better known for his dating life than his comedy work, saying: "That is a really s***** feeling."
The TV star was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, but they called it off just months after he popped the question. He has also romanced stars including model Kaia Gerber, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor and model/actress Emily Ratajkowski.
Pete Davidson has dated '12 people in 10 years'
12 people in 10 years
Pete Davidson can't understand the interest in his love life because he's only dated "12 people in 10 years".
More Entertainment News
- Water flowing againVernon - 3:53 pm
- Drug alert issuedPenticton - 3:30 pm
- 12 people in 10 yearsEntertainment - 3:29 pm
- Smith's call raises questionsAlberta - 3:27 pm
- Global given libel noticeCanada - 3:05 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]