Pete Davidson has dated '12 people in 10 years'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Pete Davidson can't understand the interest in his love life because he's only dated "12 people in 10 years".



The 29-year-old comedian has become well-known for dating a string of famous women including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian but Pete insists his romantic endeavours are "not that interesting" and he just happened to romance high-profile stars because they were the people he was mixing with.



Speaking on the 'Real Ones' podcast with Jon Bernthal, Pete explained: "Look, I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's that interesting. I've been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show.



"And in 12 years, I've dated like 10 people, I don't really think that's that crazy. But to some people it seems very interesting."



The 'Saturday Night Live' star went on to add: "These people that I've dated, like I've met them at work. Like, I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine ... I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres where you meet people. And that's just who I was working with and who I was around."



Pete added that he doesn't enjoy being better known for his dating life than his comedy work, saying: "That is a really s***** feeling."



The TV star was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, but they called it off just months after he popped the question. He has also romanced stars including model Kaia Gerber, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor and model/actress Emily Ratajkowski.