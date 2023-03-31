Trio arrested over assault on Tekashi 6ix 9ine

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of attacking Tekashi 6ix 9ine in the gym earlier this month.



The 26-year-old rapper - who was released early from federal prison in 2020 after admitting participation in gang activity and becoming a witness for the prosecution - was inside an LA Fitness sauna in Florida last week when multiple men set on him.

The Palm Beach Sheriff Office's spokesperson has confirmed to TMZ that Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado were taken into custody on Thursday.



The trio were booked for assaulting and robbing the musician and processed into county jail.



It is unclear if the suspects have any connection to the gang members Tekashi previously gave evidence against.



It was previously explained gym staff had heard a commotion when a group set on their famous client and notified a manager, who called police and medics, and Tekashi was taken to hospital by ambulance.



The 'Zaza' hitmaker , whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and video footage circulating online showed the rapper trying to shield his face while one man stomped on his side and another kicked him.



The video was initially shared on social media and partly captioned: "F*** a rat."



Lance told TMZ his client tried to fight off his assailant before they fled, but there were too many of them. He also noted the 'GOOBA' rapper didn't have security with him.



Photos published by the outlet showed the controversial rapper's face was swollen and cut, and he is believed to have suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back.



The attorney now plans to contact detectives to ensure his client is given protection, though it is currently unclear if the attack was connected with Tekashi's cooperation with the authorities.



The heavily-tattooed musician was released from prison early in April 2020 amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic because at the time he was considered at "high risk" of developing complications if he contracted the virus due to his suffering from asthma.



He was released "immediately" in order to serve the final four months of his sentence in "home incarceration" at an address approved by his probation officer, and was tracked by GPS to make sure he didn't leave the property.