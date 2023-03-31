Gwyneth Paltrow 'pleased with the outcome' of ski crash trial

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gwyneth Paltrow is "pleased with the outcome" of her ski crash trial.



The 50-year-old actress was sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 over a 2016 collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort, while she countersued for costs plus a "symbolic" amount of $1.

On Thursday, a jury in Park City, Utah, found the retired optometrist "100 per cent" at fault for the accident, and the 'Iron Man' star has thanked the judge and the deliberating panel for their "thoughtfulness."



She said in a statement shared to her Instagram Story: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.



"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."



The Goop founder's comments were echoed in a similar statement released by her legal team.



Attorney Steve Owens said: "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in—this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."



After the verdict was announced, Gwyneth crossed the courtroom on her way out and whispered something in Terry's ear.



A source told E! News she said: "I wish you well."



Terry, 76, first sued Gwyneth in 2019 alleging he had suffered a brain injury, four broken ribs and other injuries, as well as "severe psychological problems including fear, anxiety and depression," as a result of the Shakespeare in Love' star crashing into him on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.



He initially sought damages of $3.1 million before a judge slashed it to $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he allegedly sustained.



The actress countersued a month later, arguing he was the one who "ploughed into her back" and "blamed her for it in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth."



Following a trial of over a week, the jury took just two hours and 20 minutes to agree on their verdict.