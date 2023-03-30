Jeremy Renner opens up about suffering over 30 broken bones and collapsed lung in accident

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his snowplow accident - and admitted he would "do it again."
The 52-year-old actor suffered more than 30 broken bones and a punctured lung after being run over by his snowcat on Jan. 1 when he tried to stop it hitting his nephew, and he insisted he would go through the pain again if it meant saving his relative's life.
In a preview clip of his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, he said: "I'd do it again. Yeah, I'd do it again, because it's going right at my nephew."
The 'Hawkeye' star admitted he remembers every bit of the agony he went through, while his nephew was convinced he was dead.
Asked if he remembered much about the pain of the accident, he said: "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."
In another clip, his nephew told the 77-year-old interviewer: "I just perfectly see him, in a pool of blood, coming from his head, I ran up to him, I didn't think he was alive."
The trailer included audio footage of the 911 call made after the crash, including Jeremy groaning in the background.
He noted of the sounds: "This is the sound of someone that was dying."
But the 'Hurt Locker' star "chose to survive."
He added: "You're not gonna kill me. No way."
Because of his extensive list of injuries, Jeremy admitted he questioned what his body would "look like" afterwards.
He said: "What's my body look like, I'm just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment."
The 'Bourne Legacy' actor suggested he is planning to go back to work.
Asked if he thinks he will film actions scenes again, he said: "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."
And then asked if he sees the "same face" as before the accident, he smiled and said: "Nah, I see a lucky man."
The full interview will air on April 6.
