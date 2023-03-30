Lionel Richie jokes 'All Night Long' has become a 'fierce 15 minutes'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lionel Richie has confessed his 'All Night Long' has become a "fierce 15 minutes."



The 73-year-old singer made a candid confession about his sex life during an appearance on US TV show 'The View' alongside fellow 'American Idol' judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, revealing the lyrics of his 1983 hit single no longer apply to him.



Lionel explained: "When I wrote ‘All Night Long,’ it was truly all night long. Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes. But, don’t worry, we’ll talk about that later."



Katy Perry then chimed in saying: "Fifteen minutes? That’s long, bud,” prompting the Commodores star to reply: "And don’t you forget that, alright?"



Lionel has been married twice and is dad to three children. After his second divorce he began dating his girlfriend Lisa Parigi - who is 40 years his junior - after they were introduced at a dinner party in 2014 and they have been together ever since.



He previously opened up about the relationship in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, admitting Lisa makes him "feel safe".



Lionel confessed: "I’m a hopeless romantic. She’s extremely beautiful, but most importantly she’s smart and helps me deal with my crazy world.



"At this time in my life when you can be so jaded about things, [my girlfriend] Lisa kind of makes everything feel a bit safe."



He added of his love life: "“I’m a man who’s been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love. Love is not an exact science, it’s something you have to go through. People don’t walk in love, people fall, which means you’re out of control, there’s no logic. How you survive is your story."