Keanu Reeves finds 'bliss' with Alexandra Grant

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves has found "bliss" with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.



The 'John Wick: Chapter 4' actor doesn't often speak about his personal life but admitted one of his last moments of true contentment was while he was in bed and "connected" with his "honey."



Asked his last moment of bliss, he told People magazine: "A couple of days ago with my honey.



"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."



The 58-year-old actor also admitted he isn't always a regular on the dance floor, but with the right song, he'll be the first one up.



Discussing the last time he danced, he said: "At a friend's wedding about eight months ago. Sometimes I'm the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing. Sometimes it's the song and sometimes it's the person. I just go with the feeling."



Keanu suffers from very scary recurring nightmares but loves it when he dreams about flying.



He said: "I've had recurring nightmares, but they're too scary to describe. It's always fun to fly in dreams, isn't it? I'm just glad I have the chance to do it anywhere. It's quite extraordinary."



The 'Speed' star also treasures taking time out to experience nature.



He said: "I was recently travelling in Japan and had some wonderful jet lag and got to see the sun rising in Kyoto. Those are always cool. You have to stop, like, 'Aren't we glad to be here?' "



While Keanu enjoys passing the time with a game of chess, he suggested he isn't particularly good at it.



He admitted: "I've been playing some chess. It's a competitive game. I don't think you walk to the board and go, 'I hope I lose.'



"If you don't know how to play, I'm great—yeah, I'm a master. And if you're really good, I'm terrible."