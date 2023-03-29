209304
Katy Perry makes sobriety pact with Orlando Bloom

Katy's sobriety pact

BANG Showbiz

Katy Perry has made a "pact" with Orlando Bloom to stay sober for three months.

The 'Teenage Dream' singer - who has two-year-old daughter Daisy with her actor fiance - hasn't touched alcohol in five weeks and though she's ready to cave, she's determined to keep her work.

Appearing alongside her fellow 'American Idol' judges at a curated cocktail event at New York City's Mister Paradise to celebrate the show earlier this week, People magazine reported Katy pretended to cry as she said: "I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit."

After Luke Bryan jokingly asked her if she would be giving in at the event, Katy replied: "No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months."

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor recently heaped praise on the 38-year-old singer and explained he thinks the key to their successful relationship is that they are "fans of one another" and happy to support their respective endevaours.

He told People earlier this month: "I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?

"What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with 'American Idol'. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are.

"Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognise each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Orlando - who also has son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr also revealed that their little girl is already "strong and healthy".

He said: "She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that."

