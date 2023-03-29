209304
204008
Entertainment  

Natalie Portman demands equal pay: 'Women deserve to be valued!'

Portman calls for equal pay

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 418447

Natalie Portman thinks men and women should be treated "equally" – especially at workplace.

The 41-year-old actress - who has been married to dancer Benjamin Millepied since 2012 and has son Aleph, 12, and six-year-old daughter Amalia with him - spoke about gender pay gaps and stressed females "deserve" compensated in the same way as their male colleagues.

She told E! News: "I think it's equally important to have this approach towards people as equals — that men and women shouldn't be treated differently and certainly not in the workplace. Women deserved to be valued for their work and compensated for their work in the same way that men do and invested in, as well!"

The 'Black Swan' actress is co-founder of women's soccer team Angel City FC, and speaking at their season opener on Sunday (26.03.23) said her team - which includes players Christen Press and Sydney Leroux - are "already huge stars" who also deserve equality.

She added: "We put so much heart and soul into building Angel City and really trying to value these players as they deserve. They're huge stars already and we're trying to create more access investment so that they can be valued more from equal pay to marketing."

The Oscar-winner added she is simply trying to spend more time with her family and friends, who are her "biggest passion" in life

She said: "I mean really just trying to be around my kids and my friends a lot. I feel like that's my passion the most."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Making granddaughter smile

Making granddaughter smile

Must Watch | March 29, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 29, 2023

Natalie Portman demands equal pay

Showbiz | March 29, 2023

Translation fails

Galleries | March 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston actually liked The Rachel

Showbiz | March 28, 2023


210144
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207886


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada