Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards: 'Thank you so much'

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night.



The 33-year-old singer scooped the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, as well as Song of the Year and Best Lyrics for her tune 'Anti-Hero'.



Taylor's tune 'Bejeweled' won TikTok Bop of the Year, while her song 'Question...?' won Favourite Use of a Sample, for sampling her own tune 'Out Of The Woods'.



She accepted this year’s Innovator Award, which is handed out to artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career", from presenter Phoebe Bridgers at the spectacle.



Upon accepting the accolade, Taylor told her fans: "I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail.



"I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too.



"So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this."



Harry Styles was also a big winner on the night, scooping four prizes, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.



The 29-year-old singer couldn't' be at the awards due to his latest tour, but he said in a video message: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at the iHearts Awards for giving me this prestigious honour of Artist of the Year.



"It is very kind of you and I’m sorry that I can’t be there with you tonight. I hope you’re all having a wonderful evening, and thank you very much. Take care."



Several artists took home two prizes on the night, including BTS, who won Best Music Video for 'Yet To Come' and Best Fan Army for their loyal supporters BTSArmy.



Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers also won two gongs, with the latter winning Alternative Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for 'Black Summer', and Pink won the Icon Award.