Elijah Wood and his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved welcomed their second baby last year.
The 42-year-old actor has revealed that the loved-up couple quietly welcomed their second child in 2022.
Asked about his average day, Elijah told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "We've got a three-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early, I like starting the day."
The movie star - who is best known for playing Frodo Baggins in 'The Lord of the Rings' film franchise - and his kids always eat breakfast together, with Elijah serving them "oatmeal with various spices, peanut butter and fruit - banana, apples, blackberries. I also really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them."
The actor has been with Mette-Marie since 2018, and Elijah has confessed to loving the challenge of parenthood.
He said: "You're constantly being challenged, in the best way."
Elijah has made a concerted effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight over recent years.
The actor has even kept his Instagram account private, in a bid to protect his family from outside interest.
Speaking about his approach to social media, Elijah explained: "I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn't necessarily want to share with the world. An account that's public-facing would really change what I share.
"It's not like I'm sharing anything that I wouldn't want to go out, but I'm a relatively private person."
Meanwhile, Elijah previously revealed that he feels "protective" towards child stars.
The Hollywood star rose to fame as a child actor, starring in a host of big-budget movies, and Elijah revealed that he's keen to protect child actors.
He explained: "If there were a situation where it felt like someone wasn’t as together, or maybe was more in their infancy, maybe I would feel a sense of protectiveness, just from one human being to another."
Elijah Wood becomes a father for the second time
Elijah Wood a dad again
Elijah Wood and his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved welcomed their second baby last year.
More Entertainment News
- Man beaten on Mac IslandKamloops - 8:59 am
- Owed more by FlairBusiness - 8:41 am
- Preyed on vulnerable teenKamloops - 8:05 am
- Small fire near BarnhartvaleKamloops - 7:51 am
- Goose population explodesVancouver - 7:45 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]