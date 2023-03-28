Jonathan Majors 'charged with multiple misdemeanour counts'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jonathan Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment after his arrest on Saturday.



The 33-year-old actor was arrested in New York City over the weekend, and documents obtained from the Manhattan District Attorney's office - which have been seen by People magazine - show that he was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree.



Majors was also charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and three counts of attempted assault in the third degree.



The alleged victim told police officers that they were struck "with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."



What's more, they accused Majors of causing "bruising and substantial pain."



Despite this, Majors' lawyer said on Sunday that she expects her client to be cleared "imminently."



Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defence lawyer, claimed that "all charges will be dropped" in the case.



She told People: "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.



"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."



The New York Police Department released a statement following Majors' arrest.



The statement read: "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.



"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted.



"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."



Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the actor has already insisted that he's "done nothing wrong."



The representative said: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."