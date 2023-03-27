Billie Eilish moves out of family home

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish has moved out of her family home.



The 21-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - is believed to have moved into a $2.3 million home in Los Angeles, which was previously owned by Leona Lewis.



Billie told the 'Needs A Friend' podcast: "There was a moment over the summer where I was having an I-need-to-be-an-adult moment.



"Like, ‘I need to have space and my own this and my own that’.



"I do need that in a lot of ways because you need that as you grow older - but then I’m now also like, ‘I like my parents being around’.



"I did move away. Now when I have a free night I go and hang out with my parents. That’s the first thing I think of doing."



Billie has achieved incredible success during her relatively short career, including winning a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award.



However, the chart-topping star still suffers from self-doubt.



The singer - who released her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', in 2019 - shared: "I’ve been drowning in a pool of that, recently. Just, like, how do I evolve and what do I do?



"I feel like for the last month I’ve been completely drowning.



"I achieved the kind of things, before I even was 18 - things that people work their entire lives for and maybe never even get. And one of the things that I achieved is like one thing someone gets at the end of their life. And I got all of them.



"I’m 21 now and I’m at a point where I’m like, 'I’ve done it all. What am I going to do now? Where do I go from here? Who do I want to be?'"