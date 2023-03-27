Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold extended

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Amanda Bynes is reportedly staying in hospital after her psychiatric hold was extended.



The 36-year-old 'She's The Man' actress was placed under the care of doctors after reportedly being found wandering naked in Los Angeles on March 19 and now TMZ.com reports the star is likely to remain at a psychiatric facility for at least another week.



The website states Amanda is "not communicating with anyone around her" and there is "no plan in place" for her once she leaves the facility.



A 5150 psychiatric hold is designed to protect those with mental health disorders who could be considered a danger to themselves or others and allows them to be taken into care involuntarily to undergo psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for a period of up to 72 hours.



An eyewitness previously told 'Entertainment Tonight' the star was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles unrecognised before she was eventually given help.



They said: "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. "A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it."



TMZ reports Amanda's car was towed from Long Beach, California - around 40 miles from her home - on March 15 and was found to be out of fuel.



Amanda has suffered mental health issues in the past and previously spent nine years under a conservatorship which was controlled by her mother Lynn.

The conservatorship began in 2013 after she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility in Pasadena, California following a public meltdown and a string of legal troubles.

The protective order ended last year.