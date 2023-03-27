Olivia Wilde claims ex Jason Sudeikis trying to ‘litigate her into debt’ amid custody battle

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Olivia Wilde has claimed her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis is trying to “litigate her into debt.”



The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director, 39, made the accusation as part of her ongoing custody battle with ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason, 47, over their two children Otis, eight, and Daisy, six.



Olivia was due in court with her ex on Friday in California before the hearing was cancelled at the last minute, and her lawyers said in a new legal filing obtained by DailyMail.com: “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot.



“Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”



The actress, who recently split from her former One Direction singer boyfriend Harry Styles, 29, also revealed in the filing she is worth almost $10.6 million.



But she added she spends $107,000 a month – with her bills including a mortgage of nearly $600,000, as well as almost $4,000 on laundry and cleaning, $6,500 on utilities such as gas, water and electricity.



Olivia also accused Jason in the documents of being “underhanded” and acting in “bad faith” over the future of their kids.



Dailymail.coom reported other papers showed the actress had also claimed Jason is dragging out his court fight as part of a plot to “litigate her into debt.”



Her lawyers said in the papers: “Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him.”



Olivia and Jason had been scheduled to appear in Los Angeles to determine whether the decision in their custody hearing should be made in New York, where Jason lives, or in the actress’ base of California.



When neither of the stars or their legal teams turned up a clerk announced it had been taken “off calendar,” with no fresh hearing set as yet.



A year after the couple split in 2020 – following nine years together – Olivia’s romance with Harry was confirmed when they were spotted in public holding hands, with the singer then calling her his “girlfriend”.



In April 2022, Olivia was served with a legal papers while she was giving a speech on her directorial debut ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ which starred Harry.