211005
209118
Entertainment  

Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

Adele extends residency

The Associated Press - | Story: 418062

Adele announced Sunday that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film.

Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer's original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip.

Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16 and run through Nov. 4.

The June performances will be recorded and released as a concert special.

Adele ended speculation about her future at the Colosseum, telling a sold-out crowd Saturday night that she will be back in June and mentioning the concert film, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele said. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Daily Dose

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 27, 2023

Adele plans to extend residency

Music | March 27, 2023

Behind the scenes

Galleries | March 26, 2023

Megan Fox 'having a hard time trusting' MGK

Showbiz | March 26, 2023

Baby Elephant Chasing Birds FAIL

Must Watch | March 26, 2023


207885
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207885


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209995



210600