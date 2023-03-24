Rihanna intruder with intent to propose stopped by cops

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Police were called to Rihanna's home on Thursday after a man arrived at the house with the intention of proposing to the singer.



The unnamed guy had travelled from South Carolina to Los Angeles and walked up the 'Diamonds' hitmaker's house but was almost immediately stopped by her security team.



After telling them of his intentions, the staff called cops and the officers handcuffed the man, put hi in a squad car and had a "serious chat about his intentions," TMZ reports.



It was determined the man hadn't broken any laws but he was asked to leave and told not to return.



It is unclear if pregnant Rihanna - who has a 10-month-old son with partner A$AP Rocky - was at home at the time.



This isn't the first time an unwanted visitor has been to her house.



In 2018, a guy named Eduardo Leon spent 12 hours inside Rihanna's house last May before he was found by the 35-year-old singer's assistant.



When he was arrested by police, he claimed he intended on having sex with Rihanna - who was not home at the time - though he insisted he would not have done it without her consent.



He later pleaded guilty to stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest and was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to participate in a Office of Diversion and Re-entry (ODR) program, which is designed for offenders who have "mental health and/or substance use disorders, including persons who are homeless."



Rihanna was also granted a criminal protection order against him.



Meanwhile, in 2015, investigators questioned a man who had sent the 'Umbrella' singer death threats and taken selfies outside her mansion, whilst in 2014, police in New York arrested a man after he showed up at her SoHo home to deliver notes to the star, after having already sent multiple letters to her Los Angeles address.