Colin Farrell ‘splits from girlfriend Kelly MacNamara after five years over hectic work schedules’

Colin Farrell has reportedly split from his girlfriend Kelly MacNamara.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ actor, 46, has been dating Kelly – who is a personal assistant to U2 guitarist The Edge – since 2017 but it is understood the pair have not been seen together for “some time”.

A source told The Sun about how the couple’s “hectic work schedules” drove a wedge between them: “Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

“He spent months working on that along with the last ‘Batman’ blockbuster, where he played Penguin.

“Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.

“There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle.”

Colin said on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2017 about their jobs taking both he and Kelly away from each other: “My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at.”

His work schedule is not slowing down as Colin has recently been working on the eight-episode ‘Batman’ spin-off series ‘The Penguin’ and is set to return as the character in the sequel to the latest installment in the caped crusader franchise alongside Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

Colin’s exes have included Lindsay Lohan, Angelina Jolie, Carmen Electra and Britney Spears, and Dame Eileen Atkins famously revealed she was propositioned by Farrell when she was 69 years old in 2004.

Asked a year later about her sex life on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, she said: “I was doing a movie and three weeks before my 70th birthday, a simply stunningly gorgeous big film star aged 28 years old, came into my hotel room for sex without strings.

“I spent two and a half hours saying ‘No.’

“But it was pure bliss and it made me sail through my 70th birthday without a care in the world.”

