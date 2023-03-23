Ben Affleck found working with Matt Damon to be a "lovely" experience.
The 50-year-old actor teamed up with his long-time friend to make the biographical sports drama 'Air', and Ben has now revealed that he relished working with Matt, 52.
Ben - who directed the movie and also plays the part of Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike - told IndieWire: "I love and trust Matt so much, and it was so lovely to be working together.
"It was kind of like a feeling of, I want the other actors to feel [this too]. Like, ‘Come on, it’s all good, I love actors, I love you, you’re going to be OK, everyone, take as much time as you want, do what you need to do and be respected, and to kind of project that energy.'"
Ben and Matt shot to international prominence in 1997, when they co-wrote the award-winning 'Good Will Hunting'.
On this occasion, Matt enjoyed the experience of being directed by his showbiz pal.
He said: "Honestly, it was kind of a natural progression. We’ve written a bunch of movies and produced and acted together for so many years and decades, so it didn’t feel any different, working this way."
Earlier this month, Ben described working with Matt as the best experience of his career.
The actor-turned-director - who married Jennifer Lopez in 2022 - also revealed that he's already missing working with him.
He told CBS Sunday Morning: "It was just so much fun. I don’t know. It kind of felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do. I did. I loved it. I loved it.
"I miss it every day since. It was the best, like, work experience of my life, without question."
Ben Affleck says he loved working with Matt Damon
Ben and Matt's bromance
Ben Affleck found working with Matt Damon to be a "lovely" experience.
More Entertainment News
- 'Another slap in the face'Canada - 7:44 am
- Zellers comeback beginsBusiness - 7:39 am
- Book ban attempts hit highUnited States - 7:31 am
- BRP profit at record highBusiness - 7:27 am
- China opposes TikTok pushBusiness - 7:25 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]