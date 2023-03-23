Doja Cat gets breast reduction and liposuction

Doja Cat has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery.
The 27-year-old rap star has taken to social media to confirm that she recently went under the knife.
Doja - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - wrote on Twitter: "got my t****** done and my **** bedazzled."
The 'Juicy' hitmaker subsequently revealed that she's "healing really fast" from the surgery.
Asked how she was feeling by one of her followers, Doja replied: "4 days into recovery rn
"feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast."
Doja previously revealed that she was planning to have a breast reduction.
She said on Twitter in 2022: "I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao. I just want my t****** pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to."
Meanwhile, Doja also revealed last year that she was planning to "disappear for a little bit."
The rap star has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but Doja explained that she wanted to take a step back from her career in the music business.
The chart-topping rapper - who released her debut album, 'Amala', in 2018 - explained: "I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again. I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*** out for a second.
"I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market. I don’t give a s*** about vegetables, but how fun!"
