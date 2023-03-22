Dick Van Dyke suffers car crash in Malibu

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dick Van Dyke has been involved in a car accident in Malibu.



The 97-year-old actor crashed his car into a gate last week, after losing control of his Lexus in the rain.



The Hollywood icon suffered a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion, in the crash.



Police officers were called to the scene of the accident, where they found Dick behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500.



The actor subsequently told the officers that his car slid across the road in the wet weather, according to TMZ.



Officers concluded that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash. However, Dick could be asked to retake his driving test following the accident.



Dick was treated at the scene of the crash. The veteran actor was never interested in going to hospital, but he didn't drive home from the scene, either.



Meanwhile, Dick recently opened up about his experience of appearing on 'The Masked Singer', joking that most of the audience "thought [he] was dead".



The 'Mary Poppins' actor doubted whether any of the panel - Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy - would've predicted that he was behind the mask.



He told Entertainment Weekly: "I knew that they couldn't guess who I was. I don't think they expected anybody from my generation to be on that show. So I knew I was gonna fool them.



"They were so surprised. I stepped out and everybody's mouths dropped open. I think some people thought I was dead."



Dick had never seen the show before he was asked to appear on it. However, he thought it "looked like fun" when he finally caught an episode.



He said: "When they asked me to do it, I had never seen it. So I looked at it on the air and it looked like fun.



"And I was so positive that nobody would ever guess it was me, that they would have somebody 97 years old on there."