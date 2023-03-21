209557
Entertainment  

Nelly Furtado is back in the recording studio

Furtado back in the studio

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 417125

Nelly Furtado has returned to the studio.

The 'I'm Like a Bird' hitmaker hasn't released an album since 2017's 'The Ride'.

However, over the weekend she shared a studio clip with Canadian artist Charlotte Day Wilson - who is known for her collaborations with Daniel Caesar, River Tiber, and BadBadNotGood.

Nelly, 44, could be seen swinging in a chair as Charlotte sang at the piano on the Instagram Story.

She sang: “Slow, slow, slow it down.”

Nelly mouthed the lyrics and captioned the clip: "GOAT energy.”

The 'Say It Right' hitmaker's last album was released on her own record label, Nelstar Music.

Nelly previously explained how she believes feeling "broken" led her to "write good stuff", which she is "hands down more proud" of than anything she has penned before, on 'The Ride'.

She said in 2017: "I came [into the studio] broken. I came there really empty. As cliché as it is, when you're really going through it, it can be so good for songwriting. I hate saying that, because then people feel like they have to go through adversity to write good stuff, which I don't think is true ... but I'm hands down more proud of these lyrics than any lyrics I've ever written."

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner previously vowed to continue "following [her] heart" and be "authentic" so she doesn't end up with any regrets.

She said: "I'm definitely not into regret as a concept. I've always pretty much tried to live by following my heart, and I feel like if you're following your heart and you're being authentic in the moment, you can't ever really regret anything."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Retired K teacher gets big surprise

Retired K teacher gets big surprise

Must Watch | March 21, 2023

Toddler runs past grandma

Must Watch | March 21, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 21, 2023

Amanda Bynes 'placed on a psychiatric hold'

Showbiz | March 21, 2023

Home decor disasters

Galleries | March 20, 2023


209488
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208414


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
204514



205432