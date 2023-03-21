Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold, found walking streets naked

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets naked.
The 36-year-old actress - who was in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022 - was seen walking naked and alone in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.
Amanda approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, according to TMZ.
The 'She's the Man' star - who has struggled with substance abuse and faced legal issues over the last decade - called 911 herself and was eventually taken to a nearby police station.
A mental health team subsequently determined that she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold.
The actress is currently hospitalised, according to an insider, who also confirmed that she's set to receive care for the next few days.
Amanda had her conservatorship lifted last year, and she subsequently thanked her fans for their support.
The actress - who shot to fame as a child star - also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.
She said at the time: "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.
"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my wellbeing in this next chapter.
"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can."
