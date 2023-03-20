Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies aged 56

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Star Wars' actor Paul Grant has died at the age of 56.



Grant - who played an Ewok in 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' - collapsed outside King's Cross train station in London on Thursday (16.03.23) and he was pronounced dead at 3.49am on Monday morning.



Sophie Jayne Grant, his daughter, told Sky News: "I'm heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away ... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."



A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service has confirmed that they treated Grant outside the train station before transporting him to hospital.



The spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday March 16 to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.



"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."



Meanwhile, British Transport Police told the Daily Mirror: "Officers at King’s Cross responded to a medical emergency outside the station at just after 2pm on March 16.



"They performed CPR on a man before paramedics arrived and took over his care. He was taken to a local hospital in a critical condition."



Grant's other film credits included appearances in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', the 1988 movie 'Willow' and 'Labyrinth', the 1986 fantasy film that also starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.



Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and his one son.



The actor's family have already set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds towards his funeral.



The page reads: "He's going to missed if anyone could help would be much appreciated let's give him the best send off please. (sic)"