Kelly McCreary exits Grey's Anatomy

Leaving Grey's Anatomy

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 416959

Kelly McCreary is set to leave 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The 41-year-old actress has played Dr. Maggie Pierce on the medical drama for nine seasons and she will appear in her last episode as a series regular on April 13.

Kelly wrote on Instagram: "9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous weddings, a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns, 1 high-speed chase, several awkward dinner parties, 1 punch taken (1 punch thrown), at least 1 pratfall, buckets of tears, innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU. What a ride!"

Kelly has loved her time on the drama and she's also thanked the show's creators.

The actress said in a statement: "After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as 'Grey's Anatomy'.

"I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera."

