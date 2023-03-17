210317
207816
Entertainment  

Actor best known for his role in 'The Wire' passes away Friday

'The Wire' star passes

Contributed - | Story: 416688

Lance Reddick, an actor and musician known for his roles in “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movie franchise, has died at 60 years old.

TMZ.com was the first to report that Reddick died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes.

Reddick was perhaps best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series "The Wire," where his character was entangled in the bureaucracy and politics of the Baltimore police department.


You will still be able to see Reddick in his upcoming projects, which include 20th Century's remake of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Shirley," Netflix's biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

The Baltimore-born-and-raised Reddick was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school by landing guest or recurring roles "CSI: Miami" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- March 17, 2023

TGIF Gifs- March 17, 2023

Galleries | March 17, 2023

Keanu Reeves reveals his biggest flaw

Showbiz | March 17, 2023

Sassy sweetheart

Must Watch | March 17, 2023

Table surfing?

Must Watch | March 17, 2023

Friday Fails- March 17, 2023

Galleries | March 17, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207885


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada