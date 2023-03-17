Actor best known for his role in 'The Wire' passes away Friday

Photo: CTV News

Lance Reddick, an actor and musician known for his roles in “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movie franchise, has died at 60 years old.

TMZ.com was the first to report that Reddick died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes.

Reddick was perhaps best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series "The Wire," where his character was entangled in the bureaucracy and politics of the Baltimore police department.

You will still be able to see Reddick in his upcoming projects, which include 20th Century's remake of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Shirley," Netflix's biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

The Baltimore-born-and-raised Reddick was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school by landing guest or recurring roles "CSI: Miami" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."