The Foo Fighters are said to be on the verge of revealing the two drummers who will replace their late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.
Frontman Dave Grohl, 54, bassist Nate Mendel, 54, lead guitarists Pat Smear, 63, and Chris Shiflett, 51, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee, 54, have been left reeling by Taylor’s death on March 25, 2022, aged 50 from a “cardiovascular collapse” while the band were in Colombia, but are now preparing to go back on the road with stand-ins.
A source told The Sun about how 60-year-old Pearl Jam rocker Matt Cameron – who was a close friend of Taylor’s – and Angels and Airwaves drummer Atom Willard, 49, are in line to become his replacements for the shows: “The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor and the band over the past few months.
“Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May.
“Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him. They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos’ studio.
“Matt was a great friend of Taylor’s and is very close with the Foos’ frontman Dave Grohl.
“The final arrangements are being put in place but it’s looking very likely that Matt will be playing those gigs across the US in summer.”
The Foo Fighters have put on two charity gigs in Taylor’s memory, playing at the London show in Wembley Stadium last September with guest stars including Sir Paul McCartney, 80, as well as Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor, 73, and the band’s guitarist Sir Brian May, 75, who was knighted this week by King Charles.
Dave told the crowd at the time: “Taylor loved to jam with anybody and everybody, so this collection of friends and family and musicians is brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.”
Foo Fighters 'on verge' of naming two drummers as Taylor Hawkins replacements
New drummers for Fighters
The Foo Fighters are said to be on the verge of revealing the two drummers who will replace their late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.
More Entertainment News
Hamster loves his new digs
Friday morning awesomeness- March 17, 2023
Is Jeremy Renner’s Hollywood career over?
Vintage celeb photos
- Horses likely 'hunted down'Kamloops - 8:00 am
- Beijing seeks bolder roleChina - 7:46 am
- All set for rail mergerBusiness - 7:42 am
- China appeals for fairnessBusiness - 7:39 am
- Leppard drummer attackedEntertainment - 7:36 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]