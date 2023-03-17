209304
'Regular lovemaking': Brett Goldstein shares his belief for what makes a successful relationship

Regular lovemaking is key

Brett Goldstein thinks the key to successful relationships is "regular lovemaking."

The 'Ted Lasso' actor admitted intimacy is essential for him when he's with someone and believes all romantically partnerships ultimately "go bad" when the physical connection is no longer being maintained.

Asked something specific he needs in a relationship, he told Glamour.com: "Me? Or what I think all relationships need?"

Clarified he is being asked about something specific to him, he continued: "I mean, it’s… It is regular lovemaking. I think that’s why relationships go bad is when people stop regular lovemaking.

"But this isn’t me. This is a generalized…I mean, I think all relationships need regular lovemaking."

Brett plays Roy Kent in 'Ted Lasso' and is also a writer on the show and recalled how "terrified" he felt when the sports comedy series premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020 because he was convinced it would be a flop.

He said: “I was terrified. Whenever you make anything, you are handing the baby over to the world.

"You’re like, 'F***, I don’t know what people are going to say about our baby.'

"I honestly didn’t think anyone would watch Ted Lasso. I thought, I’m sure 100 people will watch it and they won’t like the British-Americanness of it."

And the 42-year-old actor was particularly "very nervous" about what people would think of his portrayal of Roy.

He added: “I was truly very nervous because I’m taking some pretty big swings with him and doing this voice, this stunt, the whole thing.

“I was like, What if this is s***? I think I called Hannah [Waddingham, who plays Rebecca] and said, ‘Are we going to survive this? Is this all going to be OK?' "

But Brett has grown to realise he has similar nerves every time he is about to make a new project public.

He admitted: “I’ve realised I think that before everything comes out.

“It's just a very weird sensation to suddenly hand something over.”

