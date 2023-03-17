Paris Hilton loves the challenge of motherhood

Paris Hilton is loving her experience of motherhood.
The 42-year-old star and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Phoenix, in January via surrogate, and Paris has relished the challenge so far.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Paris shared: "My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life."
Paris has also enjoyed sharing her story with fans through 'Paris: The Memoir'.
She said: "This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.
"[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."
The blonde beauty discusses the ups and downs that she's been through in the memoir.
And she's hopeful that it'll become a source of pride for her son one day, suggesting that Phoenix will feel "proud of his mom".
The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker - who married Carter in 2021 - explained: "I have lived such a full and exciting life, so the book has it all.
"Everything that I went through in life, but also the really great times. And I know that Phoenix would be proud of his mom and how strong she is. And also just letting others know that they're not alone and feeling comfortable telling their stories - I think there is just so much power in coming forward with your truth."
