210317
Entertainment  

Steven Yeun: Marvel wasn't on my bucket list

Not on his bucket list

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 416412

Steven Yeun says that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) wasn't on his "bucket list."

The 39-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster 'Thunderbolts' but explained that the big appeal of the project was to work with director Jake Schreier again after the pair collaborated on the TV series 'Beef'.

Steven told Empire magazine: "I don't know if it was explicitly on my bucket list. It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed 'Beef', and what his intentions were."

'The Walking Dead' actor is believed to have a significant role in the superhero flick and revealed that film bosses had a "very clear" idea about what they wanted from his character.

Yeun said: "The intentions of this particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film."

Steven features in an ensemble cast for 'Thunderbolts' alongside Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko.

Little is known about the plot of the movie but the comics revolve around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. It is slated for release in July 2024.

Steven is also going to feature in Bong Joon-Ho's film 'Mickey 17' and has learnt a lot through his work with the Oscar-winning director.

He said: "I really learn so much from him. There's this camaraderie that he allows me to participate in with him that I really appreciate. At the end of filming ('Mickey 17'), I remember turning to him as we shot my last scene, and I was like, 'I learned a lot... and thank you.'"

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Baby girl adorably sings along to Elton John song

Baby girl adorably sings along to Elton John song

Must Watch | March 16, 2023

Hangry Shih Tzu shows off his adorable tricks

Must Watch | March 16, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 16, 2023

Keira Knightley rules out Pirates of the Caribbean return

Showbiz | March 16, 2023

Weird Wednesday- March 15, 2023

Galleries | March 15, 2023


208507
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208201


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


209271
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210096



210116
206230