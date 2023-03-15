210391
Entertainment  

I won't accept being shamed, says Chrissy Teigen

Teigen won't be shamed

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 416350

Chrissy Teigen doesn't "accept being shamed about anything".

The 37-year-old model - who has Luna, six, Miles, four, and Esti, eight weeks, with husband John Legend - admits that her attitude has changed since becoming a mother of three.

She told PEOPLE: "It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it. You're just not so on edge and worried and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - is now more confident about her parenting style than ever.

Discussing her new approach, Chrissy said: "You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything.

"A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing].

"I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."

Chrissy and John welcomed Esti more than two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

In September, John admitted that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away".

The award-winning musician said: "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."

Despite this, John and Chrissy have managed to cope with their heartbreak thanks to their other children.

The 44-year-old music star explained: "To have two little ones that we could dote on and nurture and enjoy ... They bring us so much joy.

"We just were able to hold each other through what was a very tough time."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Weird Wednesday- March 15, 2023

Weird Wednesday- March 15, 2023

Galleries | March 15, 2023

Avril Lavigne shoots a tell-all documentary

Showbiz | March 15, 2023

Baby loves her stuffed pig

Must Watch | March 15, 2023

Basketball cheer sideline

Must Watch | March 15, 2023

Mid-week memes- March 15, 2023

Galleries | March 15, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208199


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209919