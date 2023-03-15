Gene Simmons would still love to do a Las Vegas residency

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gene Simmons admits it would be "nice" to do a Las Vegas residency.



The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' group are bowing out of touring once their 'End Of The Road' tour wraps in New York on December 2.



And KISS were supposed to have a residency at Zappos Theater in Sin City in 2021 and 2022, which was cancelled, but the 73-year-old bassist-and-vocalist admits he'd love to still do a Vegas show.



Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gene said: "I actually don't know because we have been so inundated by people wanting to see us wherever we go. I mean, every guy whoever washed my dog or did my dry cleaning is hitting me up for tickets for his entire family, three generations back. Vegas? I don't know, it would be nice to do a Vegas residency. But I don't know any of these things."



Gene previously insisted KISS will "continue" beyond touring.



He said: “KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.



“KISS will continue in ways that even I haven’t thought of.



“But I can conceive of… You know, the 'Blue Man Group' and 'Phantom Of The Opera' tours around the world with different personnel.



“There could and should be a KISS show, kind of live on stage with effects and everything else, but also semi-autobiographical thing about four knuckleheads off the streets of New York that ends with the last third as a full-blown celebration, a full-on performance. Not with us. Although not a problem stepping in every once in a while.”