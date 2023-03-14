210314
208049
Entertainment  

Nikki and Brie Bella confirm they're leaving the WWE

Bellas to leave WWE

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 416052

Nikki and Brie Bella are leaving the WWE.

The 39-year-old twins have officially announced their departure from the professional wrestling company, and they've also confirmed that they're returning to using their real names, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia.

Speaking about leaving the WWE, Nikki explained on their Sirius XM show that they "just knew it was time to head into this next chapter".

Nikki - who has Matteo, two, with her husband Artem Chigvintsev - is keen to embrace a "new chapter" in her life.

She added: "We're going to be 40 in November..."

Brie - who has Buddy, two, and Birdie, five, with her husband Bryan Danielson - is "so excited to close the chapter on Brie Bella".

She continued: "Let's see what Brie Garcia is going to do next."

The duo have also confirmed that their show will be called 'The Nikki and Brie Show' going forward.

Meanwhile, Nikki married Artem in 2022, and the TV star previously revealed that she only chose her wedding dress 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle.

Nikki - who first joined the WWE in 2007 - shared: "People are going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My poor mother!"

Nikki actually had four different outfits on her wedding day.

She said: "The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on.

"This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it’s your wedding, it’s time to be fearless."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Mark Ballas is leaving Dancing with the Stars

Mark Ballas is leaving Dancing with the Stars

Showbiz | March 14, 2023

Oreo roll roulette!

Must Watch | March 14, 2023

Dog has heartwarming reaction to owner's homecoming

Must Watch | March 14, 2023

A bit of Nostalgia

Galleries | March 14, 2023

Nicole Kidman ‘tightening security'

Showbiz | March 14, 2023


209913
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205198