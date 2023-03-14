Lindsay Lohan reveals she's pregnant

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant.



The 36-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.



Lindsay - who married Bader in 2022 - took to the photo-sharing platform to share a snap of a white baby onesie that reads "coming soon..."



Lindsay captioned the photo: "We are blessed and excited! [prayer, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"



The 'Mean Girls' actress revealed that she and her husband are both excited about the "next chapter" in their lives.



A rep for the couple told DailyMail.com: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"



The loved-up duo are also looking forward to the challenge of parenthood.



They said: "We are beyond happy for this blessing in our lives and we cannot wait to become parents."



Lindsay first shot to fame during her childhood, starring in a string of well-known movies, including 'The Parent Trap' in 1998.



But now, the actress thinks it's important to strike a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.



She recently explained: "You can take breaks, but you just have to know when the time is right. Because it's also good to keep the pace going.



"You become a family when you're on a set, and then when the project wraps, it just stops. So it's like a culture shock - you don't know what to do with yourself. It's good to keep your mind active."



Lindsay appeared in 'Falling for Christmas' in 2022, and she previously explained why she jumped at the opportunity to star in the Netflix movie.



She said: "I specifically wanted to do more physical comedy because I missed doing that. And I was like, 'We're here, why not? I'm willing to do it.' I think the bigger you go in those situations, the better it is. You can't be afraid of it."