'Don't do it!' Blac Chyna warns other women against silicone butt surgery

Blac Chyna has undergone treatment to have her butt implants removed.



The 34-year-old model — who has six-year-old daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian as well as 10-year-old King Cairo from her previous relationship with rapper Tyga — had silicone injected into her buttocks as a teenager but was seen preparing to have them removed as she warned fans of the dangers of having the procedure done in the first place.



Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Good morning everybody, I'm at the doctor's office right now and as y'all know I am changing my life and I'm changing my ways. So, one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is to take to obviously take some of these a** shots out. And by the way, a** shots and BBL [Brazilian Butt Lifts] are totally different and I'm gonna tell you why. A BBO is where they use your own fat, a** shots are silicone so I just want all the ladies out there to know - do not get silicone shots!



"You can get sick, you can die, you can have complications and all this other crazy stuff. I haven't had any crazy complications in since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old but now I'm moving on in life so I want this s*** out of my a** so I can grow. I'm past that stage. Been there, done that. I'm passing the baton to the younger ladies."



In the caption of the post, the former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star - who also underwent a breast reduction - noted that she wanted her 16.5 million followers to be with her on the "life-changing" journey and signed off by using her real name.



She wrote: "I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” ~ Angela White" (sic)