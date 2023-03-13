210314
Entertainment  

Avril Lavigne shocked as topless fan crashes Juno Awards broadcast

Topless fan crashes Junos

David Friend, The Canadian Press - | Story: 415913

Avril Lavgine shooed a topless fan off the Juno Awards stage in Edmonton shortly after the show got underway.

The pop-punk princess appeared blindsided when someone from the audience leapt on the stage during her introduction of AP Dhillon and stuck around in the background for nearly 30 seconds.

Once Lavigne noticed the fan, she swore at her and told her to get off the stage before security escorted away the person.

It was a surprise moment in a typically tame broadcast, hosted again this year by actor Simu Liu.

Early winners included Jessie Reyez who picked up contemporary R&B recording of the year for “Yessie" as her tearful father looked on.

