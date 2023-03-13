210317
210559
Entertainment  

Jenna Ortega thought nobody would watch Wednesday

Would anyone watch?

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 415782

Jenna Ortega thought nobody was going to watch 'Wednesday.'

The 20-year-old actress stars in the title role of the Netflix series that serves as a spin-off to The Addams Family franchise alongside the likes of Hollywood stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci but admitted that she thought the show surpassed her expectations.

She told The Sunday Times: " I didn’t expect the reaction. The ['Wednesday'] cast and I, I remember, we used to talk about it in Romania [where the show was filmed], we were like, ‘Hey, what do you think will happen with the show?’ That was it, that was the most we ever really got into it. So I thought it wasn’t going to be watched. That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds, but …"

Jenna started her career on the Disney Channel series 'Stuck in the Middle' and went on to explain that the level of fame she experiences now as a result of playing Wednesday as "intimidating" as she admitted she was able to live a "normal life" before the Netflix hit propelled her to success.

She said: "I used to do a Disney show when I was younger. I was a little bit of a public figure, used to get recognised, or whatever. When I look back, I think I was so out of place. I didn’t understand where I was … and you start to see Hollywood for the first time, and it’s a bit intimidating, a bit off-putting … I felt like I was a people’s princess. I didn’t really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life!"

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Jenna Ortega thought nobody would watch Wednesday!

Jenna Ortega thought nobody would watch Wednesday!

Showbiz | March 13, 2023

Can she taste the difference?

Must Watch | March 13, 2023

Puppy transforms into teenager

Must Watch | March 13, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 13, 2023

Cate Blanchett: I forget I'm famous!

Showbiz | March 13, 2023


210554
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
210554


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



209998