210317
Entertainment  

Drake to start 'It's All a Blur' tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal

Drake coming to Vancouver

The Canadian Press - | Story: 415781

Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The "It's All a Blur" tour comes with a 29-date arena run this summer with two Canadian stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

It follows Drake and 21 Savage's 2022 album "Her Loss."

After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour will stop in Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

This is Drake's first tour in five years. He was last on the road with "Aubrey and the Three Migos" in 2018.

Ticket presales start March 15, while the general sale starts March 17.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Jenna Ortega thought nobody would watch Wednesday!

Jenna Ortega thought nobody would watch Wednesday!

Showbiz | March 13, 2023

Can she taste the difference?

Must Watch | March 13, 2023

Puppy transforms into teenager

Must Watch | March 13, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 13, 2023

Cate Blanchett: I forget I'm famous!

Showbiz | March 13, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207633


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209541



209998