American-Canadian Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for 'The Whale’

Photo: The Canadian Press Sarah Polley accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "Women Talking" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Brendan Fraser has won his first Oscar for his performance in “The Whale.”

Fraser won the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role for his turn as a reclusive obese man in the Darren Aronofsky film.

The U.S.-Canadian actor had become a prize favourite after an awards season of heartfelt speeches, including one at the Toronto International Film Festival where he received a Tribute Award.

Fraser, who went to high school in Toronto but was born in the United States to Canadian parents, faced tough competition in the best actor category.

He beat out Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, and Paul Mescal.

Earlier in the night Montreal makeup artist Adrien Morot was part of "The Whale" team that won the best makeup and hairstyling prize for helping transform Fraser into the character.