Glenn Close forced to pull out of presenting at Oscars after positive Covid test

Glenn Close has been forced to pull out of presenting at the Oscars after she tested positive for Covid.



The ‘Fatal Attraction’ actress, 75, is currently isolating and resting, her representative confirmed on Sunday (12.03.23), and said she would not be at the 95th Academy Awards Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Close was expected to present alongside more than 40 of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and John Cho.



In 2022, Lin-Manuel Miranda bowed out of attending the 94th Annual Oscars in person after his wife tested positive for Covid.



Earlier in this year’s awards seasons, nominees and presenters Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jamie Lee Curtis were absent from the Critics Choice Awards after they tested positive for the virus.



Proof of Covid testing and vaccination, along with mask requirements, were not required by some film awards ceremonies this year, while the Globes and the Critics Choice Awards did require either testing, proof of vaccination or both.



For this year’s Oscars, media were required to test but did not need to provide proof of vaccination.



Those seated for the show inside the Dolby in the orchestra or first balcony also had to test.