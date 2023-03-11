Priyanka Chopra in tears after being told she's not 'sample sized'

Priyanka Chopra burst into tears after being told she's not "sample sized".
The actress made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday (10.03.23) by explaining she arrived at the event feeling "c*****" because someone had scolded her about her body shape the day before.
During the talk at the Austin Convention Center, she told the audience: "I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling c***** because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized.'
"I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2."
She then asked the audience for a show of hands, saying: "Who’s a size 2? … I don’t see a lot of hands.”"
During the talk, Priyanka also spoke about her new Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel' in which she appears opposite 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden - and revealed it was the first time in the career she was paid the same as the other lead actor.
She said: "I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did 'Citadel', it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.
"I’m laughing about this, but it’s kind of nuts. I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less. But the ease in which Amazon Studios said: ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like: ‘You’re right, it’s fair.'."
