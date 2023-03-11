Paris Hilton 'on cloud nine' since becoming a mum

Paris Hilton has been "on cloud nine" since becoming a mother, according to her sister Nicky.
Mum-of-three Nicky Hilton has opened up about her sibling's journey to parenthood after Paris dropped the bombshell news about welcoming son Phoenix Barron with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate back in January - and Nicky is adamant the 42-year-old hotel heiress is doing a brilliant job in the first few months of her new life.
She told PEOPLE: "She is on cloud nine. She is such an incredible mother. She was born to do this, and I'm just so happy for her."
Nicky, 39, is mum to three kids - two daughters and a son - with her husband James Rothschild and she hopes the youngsters will be close to their little cousin once they finally get to meet him.
She added: "I'm just so excited for all the cousins and babies to be together. They haven't all met yet. When my kids have spring break in a few weeks, they're going to come here and meet their new cousin."
Paris recently revealed she has undergone further IVF treatment in a bid to have a second child - and she wants the baby to be a girl.
In an interview with Glamour magazine, she explained "We’ve done it [the IVF process] seven times… I have all boys [embryos]. I have 20 boys.” She then revealed the latest round of IVF took place earlier this year and they are waiting to see if it has been successful. Paris added: "I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls."
