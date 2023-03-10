Grace Van Dien claims producer subjected her to sexual misconduct

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Grace Van Dien is taking a break from making movies after being subjected to sexual misconduct from a producer.



The 'Stranger Things' star would rather work on streaming shows after being left "so upset" due to an incident that took place on "one of the last movies" she did, in which the unnamed man asked her to sleep with him and his girlfriend.



Noting she has recently "turned down four movies", Grace said in a Twitch stream earlier this week: "He hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. So, that's my boss. And I didn't [do it], and I cried and I was so upset.



"But when people are like, 'How is streaming better for your mental health?' That's how. I get to stay inside my home and play video games, and I don't have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That's how this is better for my mental health."



The 26-year-old actress felt like she had "handled it in the right way" by telling her management what had happened and she was thankful to have support from a co-star during the "miserable" shoot.



She said: "My castmate, she was there with me and was like, 'Did I just hear that correctly?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And she was like, 'You want to go take a walk?' I was like, 'Yeah.' And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that shoot."



The 'V for Vengeance' actress also wants to do some work behind the camera so she can be "in control" on her own sets.



She continued: "That's why I'm going to stick to streaming for a little bit, and I hope that's not a huge wrench in your plans for me, but I'm happy here.



"And I'm developing my own projects, and I'm hoping that someone decides to fund them. Because then I can be in control of my own set, and I'm not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so... that's cool, right?"