'We proposed to each other!' Christina Hendricks is engaged to George Bianchini

Christina Hendricks is engaged to George Bianchini.



The 47-year-old actress has been dating cameraman George since October 2021 and took so social media on Friday (10.03.23) to reveal that they are set to tie the knot after popping the question to "each other."



Alongside a snap of the pair in an outdoor setting, she wrote on Instagram: "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig"(sic)



The 'Mad Men' star was inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow famous, with co-star Alison Brie writing: "Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!!" and her other co-star January Jones gushing: "Yayayayayayay!!!!" (sic) as she embellished her comment with three red heart emojis.



'2 Broke Girls' actress Kat Dennings wrote: "Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both" and also finished of her comment with a string of red heart emojis and ' Parenthood' star Mae Whitman said: "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!"(sic)



Christina was initially married to actor Geoffrey Arend for a decade between 2009 and 2019 but the pair decided to call it quits so they could "rediscover [themselves] as they went their separate ways.



At the time, the pair said in a joint statement: "Twelve years ago we fell on love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities. Today, we take our next step together, but on separate paths.



"We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition. We thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."