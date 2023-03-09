'It was such a waste of time!' Courteney Cox regrets getting facial fillers

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Courteney Cox regrets getting facial fillers.



The 58-year-old actress explained that she used to "waste so much time" worrying about her ageing when she was younger but didn't realise she looked "a little off" when she started going under the knife in an effort to retain her youthful complexion.



Speaking on 'The Gloss Angeles' podcast, she said: "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time. It’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself."



The 'Friends' star went on to add that she initially believed she looked good after having facial fillers put in but realised later in life that she had "messed up" and is now thankful that she was able to reverse the procedures.



She added: "You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realise what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older."



The 'Scream' actress previously admitted that she would "never" undergo the kind of procedures now that she has put herself through in the past.



She said: "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older. And I didn't realize that, oh s***, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."