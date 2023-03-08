Lucy Liu 'felt sad' when others came forward with negative Bill Murray experiences

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lucy Liu didn't feel "validated" when other people said they had had bad experiences working with Bill Murray.



The 54-year-old star previously accused the 72-year-old actor of using "inexcusable and unacceptable" language towards her when they filmed 2000's 'Charlie's Angels' and she admitted she has felt "sad" when other people came forward with their own stories, including Geena Davis, who said he had verbally berated her while making 'Quick Change', and Seth Green, who claimed Bill had dropped him in a bin "by his ankles" backstage at 'Saturday Night Live' when he was just nine years old.



Lucy told People magazine: "I felt sad that it happened to other people. It doesn't make me feel validated to hear other people having bad experiences.



"I don't think it's a great feeling to have to live with that and to feel that you're punishing yourself for something that you had no control over.



"I feel very grateful that people are able to speak their minds and release that because I don't think it's a positive energy to hold within yourself.



"It's valuable to be able to connect to other people and feel like you're not the only one."



The 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actress also dismissed past speculation she didn't get along with 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.



She said: "What I love about that relationship is that so many people denied it and created these rumors that we were fighting and that we didn't get along. But ultimately what I think people miss is that women can get along."



"We don't have to continue the idea that women are cat-fighting. And now we see with the #MeToo movement all of these things happening, and it sort of breaks and shatters those old prejudices."



Drew previously recalled how Lucy was "supported" when she defended herself in the row with Bill.



She said: "What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself, and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, 'I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."