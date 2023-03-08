Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their daughter Princess Lilibet christened in an intimate ceremony at their home.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for their 21-month-old baby girl on Friday (03.03.23) at their estate in Montecito, California.
In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, a spokesperson for the couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."
A source told the outlet that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, did extend an invite to members of his family - King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Catherine - but they did not attend.
According to the report, there were between 20 and 30 guests at the gathering, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry, as well as an unnamed godmother.
Tyler was seen arriving in Montecito last week before the ceremony, flying in with a 10-person gospel choir.
They sang 'Oh Happy Day' and 'This Little Light of Mine', with the latter also being played at the couple's wedding.
Tyler previously opened up about the moment Harry and Meghan sounded "pretty serious on the phone" when they called him to ask if he'd take on the special role.
He recalled: "I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa.'
"I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.' "
Earlier this year, Harry opened up on his desire for his and Meghan's children - Lilibet and three-year-old son Archie - to have a meaningful relationship with the royal family.
He explained: "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have Princess Lilibet christened by royals 'snub invite'
Princess Lilibet christened
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their daughter Princess Lilibet christened in an intimate ceremony at their home.
More Entertainment News
- Poll: Bail reformPoll - 7:00 am
- AI tools adopted despite riskBusiness - 6:05 am
- Oldest reference to Odin Denmark - 6:04 am
- Fire along Westside RoadVernon - 5:41 am
- Princess Lilibet christenedEntertainment - 5:34 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]